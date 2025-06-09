Amnesty urges end to fossil fuel dependence at COP30

File Photo

Amnesty International is calling for an end to the world’s dependence on fossil fuels, warning that billions of people are being exposed to serious health and environmental risks.

Speaking at the launch of Amnesty’s new report “Extraction, Extinction” at COP30, Secretary General Agnes Callamard said fossil fuel sites continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across the globe.

“At least two billion people, a quarter of the world’s population live within five kilometers of oil, gas, and coal sites. These are the numbers we are confronting when we talk about climate injustice.”

The report highlights that over 18,000 fossil fuel sites exist worldwide, with thousands more under development, putting millions, including children, at risk of illness and displacement.

Callamard urged world leaders to take decisive action at COP30.

“The age of fossil fuel must end now. It is a major source of human rights violations, perhaps one of the main sources historically.”

Amnesty International is also calling for a global treaty to phase out fossil fuels and ensure a fair and just transition for affected communities.

“This story was produced as part of the 2025 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.”

