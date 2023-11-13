Alert levels rise as TD02F prepares to be named Tropical Cyclone

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director Bipen Prakash has indicated the potential elevation of the Tropical Cyclone alert to a warning later this afternoon.

The tropical depression O2F exhibits organizational tendencies and is poised to escalate into a Tropical Cyclone today, potentially acquiring a designated name.

“I would urge the public to keep abreast with the latest developments and keep informed about the weather updates.”

Article continues after advertisement

The forecasted course suggests a proximity to the Western region of Viti Levu, bringing expected gale force winds to the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group tomorrow, progressively extending nationwide later in the day.

Prakash also highlights the likelihood of storm-force winds impacting the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group alongside the Western areas of Viti Levu while gale-force winds are anticipated in other regions.