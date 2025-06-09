AI-generated abuse sparks concern for Women and Children

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Welfare has expressed concerns over AI-generated abuse targeting women and girls, with many requesting the Ministry to intervene and remove images created or misused without their consent.

Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, says the Ministry is working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Online Safety team to remove harmful content.

However, she acknowledged that the rapid and widespread use of artificial intelligence makes the issue difficult to control.

Kiran emphasized the importance of broader education in digital literacy and online safety to better protect young people from online abuse.

The Ministry is currently working with the Ministry of Communications on developing a national AI policy, while also reviewing online safety laws to strengthen regulations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

“There is also, apart from online safety awareness and education, a need to carefully consider how we educate our young people on the responsible use of digital devices.”

She warned that images shared carelessly online can be misused and confirmed that steps are being taken to restrict harmful content and safeguard women and children.

Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua acknowledged the need for a collective approach, saying these are ongoing challenges that require collaboration not only at the government level but also with communities.

“We know new technologies have benefits, but they also have downsides. AI is being used around the world, and while it has advantages, it also presents serious challenges. Government has been reviewing our situation and is seriously considering how best to address these issues.”

He encouraged members of the public to take part in consultations, stressing that community input is just as important as the government’s views.

