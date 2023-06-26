Consultations on Legal Practitioners Act scheduled

In a bid to modernize Fiji’s legal system and address emerging areas of the law, the Attorney-General’s Office has announced upcoming consultations on the Legal Practitioners Act 2009.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the need to update the right-to-practice requirement and ensure effective regulation of the legal profession while safeguarding its independence.

The consultations, open to the public, are expected to provide a platform for comprehensive discussions regarding the act’s review.

The aim is to introduce reforms that reflect the evolving legal landscape and support more efficient legal services across the country.

Scheduled to commence on July 5th at the Suva Civic Centre, the consultations will subsequently move to the Lautoka City Council Chambers on July 6th, and conclude at the Labasa Civic Centre on July 7th.

Members of the public are encouraged to actively participate in these sessions to contribute their insights and opinions on shaping the future of Fiji’s legal profession.