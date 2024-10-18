Agriculture Ministry targets affordable food price

The Ministry of Agriculture is advancing large-scale production technologies to elevate the production levels of small-scale farmers and achieve economies of scale.

Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture Tekini Nakidakida states that some families are struggling to afford basic food items due to the rising costs in the market.

Nakidakida stresses that while Fiji may be food secure, the nutritional quality of available food must also be considered.

“Affordability is also something that the ministry highly regards because the basic necessity for every family is to have three meals a day at their homes. So that is the mandate of the ministry of agriculture, and all interventions funded in the ministry are targeted in that program.”

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna highlights the importance of amplifying the significance of the resource-based sector to Fiji’s development.

“Agriculture sustains us, nurtures our families, provides livelihoods for thousands of Fijians, and has the capacity to lift rural families out of poverty.”

The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to advancing its programs and interventions to achieve its mandate of ensuring affordable, nutritious food for all Fijian households.