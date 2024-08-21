Agent emphasizes significance of home ownership

An established real-estate entrepreneur has called on Fijians to consider investment in property as a means to ensure stability in their finances.

Aveyla Real Estate Director Kelera Kini believes that owning a property offers substantial long-term benefits, despite the costs and risks associated with real estate.

Kini says the prevalent hesitancy to invest in real estate is concerning, largely due to fears of difficulties in managing mortgage repayments and financial loss.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it’s based on, you know, it stems from home but it’s also promoting awareness. I believe if awareness is done in communities and in churches that would actually help them, give them a bit more courage to step out of their comfort zone and to take these risks.”

Kini says real estate is a valuable asset that can contribute to wealth in a family.

Aveyla Real Estate Director Kelera Kini

“You know, when you acquire a property, you are not just buying a property for yourself. You are buying a property for your kids, for your grandkids. It is something that is going to be sticking, you know, with you for all your future generations to come.”

In response to the concern; the government, through the Ministry of Housing is working with various stakeholders to improve the affordability of homes.

The government’s first home ownership programme has enabled over 200 families to become homeowners in the last financial year alone, and over 3,000 families have benefited from the initiative since its inception in 2014.