AG meets nightclub owners

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga met with nightclub owners, managers and officers from the Fiji Police Force yesterday.

Critical issues were brought to light since the recent closing of nightclubs operating hours at 1am under the Liquor Amendment Bill.

Avenues of strengthened co-operation between police and nightclub staff were also discussed.

Turaga acknowledged the participants for engaging in the discussion and for raising matters that can improve the services of both parties to members of the public.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]