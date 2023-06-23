Adopt a healthy lifestyle: Akbar

[File Photo]

A change in mindset and approach towards a healthy lifestyle will help address the diabetes crisis affecting the country.

This has been highlighted by Diabetes Fiji Chair, Mohammed Taabish Akbar.

Akbar says many families are now adopting a ‘fast food’ approach when preparing meals, which is often unhealthy.

“A mother can prepare her meal in two minutes, and obviously, something prepared in two minutes is not going to be wholesome. We are not giving our bodies enough nutrients to deal with health issues. In Fiji, you do realize, if you throw a seed in the ground, it will grow, and yet, what do people do? Go out and buy a packet of noodles or a loaf of bread. We have brilliant seafood, and yet we always tend to go for whatever’s easier.”

Akbar says a collective approach from all sectors is needed to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and curb the number of diabetic cases in the country.