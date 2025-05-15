ADB supports Draft Forest Bill

[File Photo]

The Asian Development Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ministry of Forestry by providing expertise to assist in drafting the Forest Bill 2025.

ADB expert Christina Pak notes that many existing forest laws were enacted during a time when timber harvesting was the primary focus.

She adds that issues such as deforestation, climate change, biodiversity, and other development challenges were not yet considered pressing concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that these laws have not kept pace with multilateral environmental agreements, including the Paris Agreement as well as other international developments and domestic legislation such as Fiji’s Climate Change Act 2021.

“As a result, there is growing recognition that modernizing a country’s forest legal framework is a critical policy tool to stop deforestation, forest degradation, and enable sustainable management and utilization of forests to truly meet the new bio economy.”

Pak says that the latest draft bill aims to address the 21st-century challenges that Fiji and the rest of the world are grappling with.

She adds that it takes a comprehensive approach, going beyond timber production to include diverse values and services.

She emphasizes that experts from various fields will not only enhance the knowledge required for the Draft Bill but will also provide valuable insights to ensure that it aligns with international standards and meets Fiji’s specific needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.