ADB commits to climate-resilient infrastructure investments

The Asian Development Bank has affirmed its commitment to flagship investments in climate-resilient transport infrastructure as well as upgrades to water supply and sanitation.

ADB’s President Masatsugu Asakawa confirmed this following a meeting with Fiji’s Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

As part of its strategy for Fiji (2024–2028), ADB aims to expand support for communities vulnerable to rising sea levels through nature-based coastal protection and blue economy initiatives.

The institution will also prioritize advancing gender equality, social protection and climate-resilient infrastructure.

In recognition of the private sector’s role in sustainable growth, ADB plans to support state-owned enterprise reforms, encourage economic diversification and foster a business-friendly environment.

The institution will also provide direct support for private investments as needed.

Since Fiji joined ADB in 1970, the bank has committed 118 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance, amounting to $989.2 million.

Cumulative disbursements, including loans and grants, have reached $895.4 million. ADB reiterates its dedication to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient and sustainable Asia and the Pacific with a continued focus on eradicating poverty.