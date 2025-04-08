Active parental involvement vital says Radrodro

[File Photo]

The Education Minister is urging parents to be more involved in their children’s education, both emotionally and practically.

The Minister says emotional support is critical to students’ academic growth and goes a long way in helping children thrive in their educational journey.

“Your encouragement, your support, your care are the foundation of your child’s success. This is what motivates students to keep striving for excellence.”

The Minister adds that attending parent-teacher meetings and school events helps bridge the gap between home and school.

Radrodro also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s academic progress by keeping track of assignments, homework, exam results, and overall performance.

He says these are important steps to ensure parents stay well informed about their child’s development.

