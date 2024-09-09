Accountability crucial in free education grants: Radrodro

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely disbursement of free education grants while emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in managing public funds.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has addressed the mounting concerns regarding the impact of delays in grant disbursement on educational services.

He explained that the delays were a result of transitioning to a new financial system.

Radrodro says heads of schools are expected to follow the guidelines set out in the management handbook which forms the basis of accountability for the school grant’s utilization.

“All the school heads are expected to understand the utilization of the funds according to what is written in the handbook and that is the basis of accountability from its heads of school on how the free education grant should be utilized during the school year.”

Radrodro also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing investigations into the mismanagement of funds.

“There are processes that are happening in the ministry. We have our investigation team that usually does the conduct. But as part of the process of visiting the schools, we face different scenarios where heads of school, in some aspects, they are not checking this because the school has changed the committees. So that is some of the issues that we have been confronted with.”

Radrodro is urging the management and the heads of school work together to address this situation.

The Minister also clarifies that the grants are paid according to the government’s fiscal year, which differs from the school calendar.