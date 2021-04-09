ACCF engages with FNU OHS students

Occupational Health and Safety lecturers and students underwent an awareness session with the Accident Compensation Commission.

In a statement, the ACCF says the session covered the rights, entitlements and obligations under the Accident Compensation Act 2017.

It adds that the students and academic staff from the Fiji National University asked a number of questions in relation to the scheme, making the session very interactive and engaging.

The students were provided statistics regarding motor vehicle, employment and school accidents, including the number of applications received, the amount of compensation paid, the causes of accidents and the nature of injuries from these types of accidents.

ACCF highlighted that it has paid in excess of $18.4 million in compensation since 01st January 2018, of which approximately $15 million is for motor vehicle accidents, $3.2 million for employment accidents and $0.2 million for school accidents.