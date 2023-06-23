Accessing skilled labour an issue: FHTA

[File Photo]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has underscored the urgent need to review and amend outdated regulations, policies, and legislation.

Speaking on ‘Saqamoli Matters’, Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the outdated legislation in immigration is not helping them bring in workforces from overseas, which is impacting the sector.

Lockington says they face challenges in accessing skilled labour because of other industries or people choosing not to work.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know for a fact that young people who are very capable of working not just in the tourism industry but in other industries as well are choosing to stay home because they can. We have all these factors working against us, and then very outdated legislation in our immigration system doesn’t help us bring people from overseas.”

Lockington says post-COVID-19, some workers started their own businesses, while others went back to farms and have not returned to the sector.

The FHTA made budget submissions on wider industry development support, legislative reform and alignment, and infrastructure development.

It also adds that prioritizing strategic planning is also crucial in the public sector for infrastructure development, specifically for water, power, waste management, roads, ports, bridges, and medical facilities.