80% of Fijian kids face violent punishment

A recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics reveals that 80 percent of children aged one to 14 experience violent discipline as a form of punishment.

The report shows that physical punishment and psychological aggression remain the most common methods used to discipline children.

The survey categorizes disciplinary methods into non-violent, physical punishment, psychological aggression, and any violent discipline.

Seventeen percent of children experienced non-violent discipline, 59 percent faced physical punishment, and 68 percent underwent psychological aggression, while 80 percent suffered some form of violent discipline.

Physical punishment includes hitting, slapping, shaking, or spanking with a hard object, while severe forms target the face, head, or ears or involve repeated beatings.

Psychological aggression includes shouting, screaming, or name-calling.

The report also outlined disparities across communities.

Violent discipline affects 80 percent of children in rural areas compared to 76 percent in urban settings.

Female children are slightly more affected than males, at 82 percent versus 78 percent. Children from the poorest households face the highest rates, with 89 percent experiencing violent discipline, compared to 61 percent in wealthier families.

Grandparents were the main enforcers of discipline at 67 percent, followed by other relatives at 64 percent, and biological parents at 59 percent.

The survey, developed by UNICEF, covered more than 2,000 consenting households across Fiji between mid-2024 and April this year.

