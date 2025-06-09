FRCS urges vigilance and integrity in border operations

Customs officers are being recognised as a critical frontline defence in protecting Fiji’s borders, economy, and national security.

Speaking at the International Customs Day celebrations in Suva, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel said the role of customs officers has become increasingly vital in today’s complex global trade and security environment.

He told officers that every action taken at the border carries national consequences.

“Across the world and here at home, customs officers stand at the intersection of trade facilitation and border security. Every container examined, every passenger assessed, every document verified represents a decision that carries national consequences,”

The Minister commended officers for balancing the need to facilitate legitimate trade while remaining vigilant against illegal activities that threaten the country’s safety and revenue.

FRCS Board Chair Malakai Nayaga also stressed that strong governance, integrity, and professionalism are essential for maintaining public trust in border operations.

“Vigilance is not simply about being watchful; it is about judgement, discipline, and responsibility. Commitment is not just about duty; it is about values, integrity, and service over self,”

He added that these principles define what customs represent, not only at the border, but within Fiji’s wider society.

Award-winning customs officer Joana Duabaubau said the recognition she received reflects the collective effort of the entire organisation.

“It is not only a personal recognition but a collective team effort. I am truly grateful to the organisation, the CEO, the Director of Border, the Executive Leadership Team, and all managers in the Customs Management Team for recognising the work we do to protect our borders, safeguard our revenue, and facilitate legitimate trade,”

This year’s International Customs Day celebrations were held under the theme “Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance and Commitment,” highlighting the expanding role of customs in national development and community safety.

