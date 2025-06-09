Education Bill proposes stricter rules on school attendance

The Education Bill 2025 is proposing stricter measures to enforce compulsory school attendance placing clearer responsibilities on parents and the Ministry of Education with penalties for persistent non compliance.

The Bill also gives stronger powers to the Ministry to intervene where children are not enrolled or are failing to attend school regularly.

A major reform under the legislation is the creation of a National Curriculum and Assessment Authority which will be responsible for setting and maintaining national education standards across all registered schools including private and home schools.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the proposed law is designed to protect every child’s right to education while modernising how schools operate and how learning outcomes are regulated nationwide.

“The principles of the Bill are really to address the issues that have been raised which are affecting our education system and where improvement is needed. That is what this Bill is trying to cover.”

Radrodro says the overall objective is to create an inclusive education system that supports students from early childhood through to higher education.

The Bill also strengthens rules governing school registration and operations allowing the Ministry to act against non compliant schools including closure where student welfare or national education standards are compromised.

It also formalises regulations for home schooling introduces clearer guidelines on religious instruction in schools and reinforces that the best interests of the child must remain the primary consideration in all education related decisions.

The Education Bill 2025 was tabled in Parliament last month and has completed its first reading with a second reading expected at a later sitting following committee review and stakeholder consultations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.