$50m Climate Fund aims to boost small businesses

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the proposed Matanataki Pacific Fund will channel US$50 million in climate financing towards micro, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives across the Pacific.

Kamikamica says the fund will focus on sustainability, climate resilience and new opportunities for resource owners, especially in rural areas.

“And as I understand it, some of the larger funds like Green Climate Fund are sort of doing their due diligence, so hopefully in the not too distant future, we can actually launch the fund, because it will be very much welcome for not only small business in Fiji, but across the Pacific as well.”

Matanataki Pacific Fund One General Partner, Jodi Smith, says the fund is being raised by a Fiji-based team and, if successful, will be the first impact fund raised for the Pacific.

She says it will target businesses of all sizes, from infrastructure and fisheries to small community cooperatives, with investments spread over 10 years.

“We are targeting businesses of all different sizes, so from very large infrastructure, fisheries type of businesses, to small community owned cooperatives, and we will have this fund and be investing through it for over 10 years.”

Smith says the fund will pursue financial and social impact goals, including reducing emissions, supporting sustainable fisheries, protecting ecosystems, and advancing gender equity.

If fundraising succeeds, investments could begin in early 2026, targeting regenerative agriculture, recycling, waste management, sustainable fisheries, and eco-tourism.

