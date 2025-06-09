32-year-old motorcyclist dies after Wailekutu collision

[Photo: FILE]

A 32-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle accident in Wailekutu on Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was travelling towards Suva on his motorcycle when a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man allegedly made a sudden U-turn, resulting in a collision.

The incident occurred after 10pm. The motorcyclist was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where his death was later confirmed by medical officials.

Police say the driver of the vehicle will be questioned as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities are again urging all motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly at night, and to be mindful of other road users.

