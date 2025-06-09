3 arrested after Wailoku minivan robbery, 1 still at large

Police have arrested three suspects following the robbery of a minivan driver in Wailoku over the weekend, with a fourth suspect still on the run.

Police confirm the suspects include two juveniles and a 24-year-old man.

The Southern Division Taskforce is working closely with Samabula Police to track down the remaining suspect.

Authorities say investigations are continuing and warn that those involved will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Meanwhile, Police have also confirmed a no-drop policing approach is now being enforced for all minor offences, with particular attention on liquor-related incidents, as part of efforts to curb rising street crime.

