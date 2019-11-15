Home

News

Nawaikula makes allegations against FBC

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 26, 2020 6:10 am
Lawyer and SODELPA Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula. [File Photo]

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula has taken to Facebook posting false statements about the Auditor General’s report on the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Nawaikula made a number of comments attributed to the Office of the Auditor General’s latest report on government commercial companies.

However, when approached by FBC News for clarification, Auditor General Ajay Nand stated that his office is not in a position to make in the media statement relating to audit reports.

Nand says this would impair the independence of his office.

FBC News is in the process of getting a comment from the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Affairs.

