23 inmates to be part of Employment Expo

23 inmates will be showcasing their talents at the Fiji Corrections Service Employment Expo this Friday.

Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says this will also help them secure work opportunities as they are ready for the workforce.

Panapasa says this will also be a good time for Fijians to come in support of inmates under the care of the FCS by buying the handmade crafts and the wood carvings they have done based on the training they have been undertaking under the Rehabilitation and yellow ribbon programs.

“We will see the Fiji Correctional Centre showcasing the talents and skills of those under our care who have special skilled qualifications and talents and are ready for the workforce. For this year, we have identified 23 inmates, those who have undergone our rehabilitation program, particularly our treatment program; some have gone through our upskilling program; and most of them had those skills when they came into the system.”

Panapasa says their qualification certificates attained during their time with the FCS will also be displayed together with their products.

The Employment Expo will be held at the Civic Center Auditorium in Suva at 9 a.m. this Friday.