$20m Wyndham Garderns to open in December

An investment of around $20m will see the opening of Wyndham Gardens in Nadi by December.

General Manager Ramada Suites by Wyndham Rohit Lal says the move is set to redefine luxury hospitality in the heart of Wailoaloa.

Lal says this new venture is poised to invigorate the region’s hospitality sector, elevating the standards of accommodation and service to new heights.

He says Wyndham Gardens have 90 rooms and this assists in addressing the pressing accommodation shortfall currently faced.

“So yeah, we’re giving more, more, just for tourists to come over in Fiji and this is where they can get chance to choose from hotel rooms to apartment concept where they can bring families or they can be a single traveler, whether being for a holiday destination, whether they’re coming for a holiday or for business, we are here.”

Lal adds that beyond the economic injection the emergence of the hotel heralds the creation of more than 80 employment opportunities.

The Wyndham group now have two properties in Wailoaloa which is approximately $50m in investment.