2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific tops 51st PIF agenda

The implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent will be at the top of the agenda in this week’s Pacific Islands Forum in Suva.

PIF Secretary-General, Henry Puna says the 2050 Strategy outlines a long-term path for the region with a focus on combatting common challenges.

“It’s very important because we need a strategic pathway to bring the whole region together because there are so many challenges facing us now. Climate change, recovery from the pandemic and the increase in geo-political interest in our region. We need to be united if we are to navigate these challenges.”

Puna says the Strategy, which is led by the Forum Officials Sub-Committee and is chaired by Fiji and Vanuatu, will be presented at this year’s Forum.

PIF Chair and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama also says this Strategy sets out a long-term vision to drive our political and development aspirations and approaches to critical challenges.

Bainimarama adds the region is committed to working closely with the Forum for solutions that benefit all.

The Pacific Islands Forum will be held over three days, beginning on Tuesday.

A number of Foreign Ministers from the region arrived in the country last week to hold series of meetings, ahead of the Forum.

Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, together with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland will also be part of the Forum.

The international media are already in the country, and are currently taking part in a day-long Media Masterclass with local media at Suva’s Holiday Inn.