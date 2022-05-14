News

1987 coup motivated by ethnic hatred: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 14, 2022 6:01 pm

[Source: Fijian Government]

The timing of the 1987 coup added insult to a grievous injury as that coup was motivated by ethnic hatred targeted at the Indo-Fijian community.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says a single man’s pursuit of power robbed thousands of Fijians of any faith in the future of their country.

Bainimarama says they left their homes in desperation with fear in their hearts and devoid of hope for their future.

Article continues after advertisement

“These Fijians did not leave for greener pastures. They had fulfilling lives here in Fiji. More than one hundred years after their ancestors had been brought to work Fiji’s land, they were driven out of the only home they had ever known in fear and desperation. It is an insult to every Fijian to attempt to re-write history.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds one cannot revise the hard truth that it was racism and discrimination that forced these girmityas from their country.

“If we’re going to have a country and an economy that works for the people, we must be led by people who make decisions based on reality. Truth must matter. People’s lives, memory, and dignity must matter. This history must matter.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds Fiji has come a long way since the painful Girmit era and a long way since 2000.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Prime Minister says at the heart of this change, sits the 2013 Fijian Constitution which enshrines the Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of every Fijian – equally.

Painful Girmit era should be taught in school: PM

Government invest millions into FCS infrastructure

1987 coup motivated by ethnic hatred: PM

Girmityas have contributed immensely to the country’s growth

Chaudhry pays tribute to Girmitya’s forefathers

More work needed on jetties: Radrodro

Talanoa platform boosts teacher engagement

More cabin crew needed

Rotuma Day a celebration of culture

AG hits out at Naicker

3.94 magnitude earthquake felt this morning

Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

Second win for Drua

First loss for Naitasiri, hat-trick for Galala

Important win for Tailevu

Blue remain champions at Suva Grammar Inter-house

Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies

Panthers to play without coach again

Priceless advice for Asinate from Serevi

Nasinu Secondary under-17 remain unbeaten

Dozens die as blaze guts office building in India's capital Delhi

Eid Cup attracts 48 futsal teams

First face-to-face tournament set for Fiji Chess

Violence at Al Jazeera reporter's funeral in Jerusalem

New Drua signings expected

Nadi out to settle scores: Tuisese 

OFC playoffs for Lautoka and Rewa in June

Reynolds inspires Broncos to victory again

1987 coup anniversary

i-Taukei landownership protected: AG

Positive patients ignore isolation period

Russian operator to suspend electricity supply to Finland

Millions hit hard as cooking gas cost soars in India

Tuwai out, Kunatani and Bolaca return

Highlanders thrashes Western Force

North Korea announces first death from COVID-19

No spot is guaranteed: Leweniqila

Unity achieved through PM’s leadership

Drua to have a new CEO

No age limit for the Labour Mobility scheme

Jetsetters named for Naitasiri clash

School teacher fronts court

Minibus fare review begins

Proud village girl graduates with double gold medals

Upgrading health facilities is imperative: Dr Waqainabete

Man dies after tree falls on him

Hass and Capewell return for Broncos

Kumar confronts Opposition for lack of participation

Sam is new Fiji futsal coach

Govind Park expected to open in 2023

Nawaikula seeks suspended sentence, FICAC disagrees

Fiji’s visitor numbers continue upward trend

Important match for Drua and Moana Pasifika

FEO ramps-up election preparation

Couple in India sue son for not giving them a grandchild

New midfield pair for Naitasiri

Over 40,000 Fijians assisted

Finland's leaders announce support for NATO membership, sparking retaliation threats from Russia

Expo defining moment for tourism industry

Begging is not a solution says Akbar

Eurovision 2022: Ireland's Brooke fails to qualify for the final

Fiji FA mourns Goundar's passing

Disney sees better than expected streaming growth

Ratu Suliano’s trial to begin on Monday

Tabua shop to open soon

Manly Sea Eagles welcome Olakau'atu's return

76 heritage sites identified for rehabilitation

Nawaikula ready to restitute

Top Gun: Maverick - Critics praise 'thrilling' sequel

$3.4 million in Kava export earnings

PM receives courtesy call from Ambassador Budich

Droasese may be available soon: Byrne

Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints veteran politician as PM

Rugby World Cup hosts confirmed for a decade

Tottenham spoils Arsenal’s chances

Skipper Cup bottom three still in the fight

Rokodrugu eyes Coke Games

Bulldogs to meet Knights in bottom of the table clash

Parker and Joyce heavyweight clash expected

Fiji FACT fixtures confirmed 

Lease offers not an election gimmick

North Korea: 'First' Covid cases prompt strict national lockdown

Fiji Airways to fly in replacements

$10b needed for climate battle

Traditional salt-making under threat

Research much needed: Narube

New bus fares effective from today

Planning ahead is best remedy

BRED Bank group invests in new branch

We cannot rush Cogea relocation: Seruiratu

AG to meet with UK-based company

Family proud of Coates

Shortage of midwives in Fiji

Unity Fiji still in talks with SODELPA and FLP

NFP motion described as election gimmick

All teams are equally good: Pratap

Who invited Rabuka?

Australian employers prefer recruiting from Fiji

USP brings back graduation ceremonies

Nabavatu families refuse to move

St Vincent College turns to rugby league

Labasa remembers girmityas

Gagai and Frizell out

Traditional salt-making continues

NZ records 9392 community cases, 9 deaths

US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain

Possession still an issue for Nadroga

Tailevu Naitasiri back in Fiji FACT after eight years

PM commends changes to State Lands Act

Bus driver in custody following fatal accident

$1m weekly bill for Amadea

Amanda Seyfried 'grossed out' by reaction to famous 'Mean Girls' scene

Stevie Wonder speaks out against ongoing 'assault' on civil liberties

Samisoni blames Rabuka for SODELPA's problem

Dolokoto at seven, Ratave starts

Rebekah Vardy admits trying to leak story about footballer

Draft child safety policy on final phase

$1.85 billion worth of exports last year

Rabuka in India

Storm up the ante on Munster

Tourism flying towards recovery

No restructure at FDB

Two to front court for alleged robbery

COVID-19 hospital admissions, deaths expected to keep climbing in the US amid resurgence

Malomalo 7s loses major sponsor

PNG Deputy Prime Minister killed in road accident

Fiji is the hottest destination of the year: President

Legalising improper leases to generate more revenue

Complaints will be thoroughly investigated: Kumar

Land issues delay Nabavatu relocation

FNPF warns members against rogue individual

Accessing treatment and medication challenging for cancer patients

Sri Lanka crisis: Ex-PM flees to naval base as arson attacks spread

Drua excited for all-Pacific clash

Tailevu hopes to remain in Skipper Cup

Man City secures three point lead in EPL

Two Super League matches at Ratu Cakobau Park

Nadal advances to next round

Music app launched to assist local artists

Adelaide flights to resume

Plans in place to rehabilitate pine access roads

Mass drug administration for elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis

Sri Lanka protests: Second night of property burnings

Dr Mitchell re-elected as ONOC President

New leases for unapproved land sales

FIFA World Cup live and exclusive on free to air on FBC Sports

FBC website excites businesses

We have confidence in the economy: Hare

Four products bring in millions

Requirement for Drua to be owned by private company

Bau wins QVS interhouse

Tourism Expo renews hope

Fixtures for Nations Cup released

More Australian employment for Fijians

Labasa Policeman fronts court

Radradra’s younger brother wins QVS blue ribbon

Farmers receive loan equity

Kamikamica named on the reserves

'Percy Jackson' author calls out racist backlash over casting

Eurovision 2022: Ukraine presumed favourites after qualifying for final

Ex-prison guard Vicky White and inmate Casey White 'planned shootout' if captured

Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor killed on Colombia honeymoon

Elon Musk would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban

FBC revamps website amidst celebration

Increase in late presentation of cancer

Cop jailed for rape charge

About 3,000 Drua vs Chiefs tickets sold so far

29 police officers on peacekeeping missions

Agriculture Ministry targeting mushroom production

Skipper Cup getting tougher: Gavidi

Renovations underway on heritage sites

Sivo may return in round 12

Step-dad cops 16 years for rape

Liverpool keeps title hopes alive

'Westworld' Season 4 teaser trailer is here

Taxi drivers warned for refusing short runs

Capital Projects on the verge of completion: Akbar

RFMF team continues training with Australian Defence Force

I have no proof: Narube

Diana Ross duets with Tame Impala for Minions film

World: Putin preparing for long war in Ukraine: US spy chief

Sri Lanka unrest flares despite curfew

Landowners’ welfare remains a priority for government

Opposition targeting sugar industry says PM

Stop dodging COVID-testing: Dr Fong

Profit shifting cases increasing: FIU

Rental Car Association takes a stand to curb illegal operations

Mariners reminded to always be prepared

More coconut farms needed in the Western Division

President Katonivere commissions Gold Rock Barge

Drua remains positive

Student’s Blue e-transport cards will cater for fare increase

Decision making vital for Tailevu

Rugby League clinic underway in the North

Reconstruction of Lekutu Secondary School continues

Every point counts for defending DPL champs

Montoya returns for Warriors

Wallaroos tumble against Japan

Sri Lanka: Protesters torch leaders' homes in night of unrest