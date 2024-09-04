18 charged for 28 counts

There were 18 people charged with a total of 28 counts of non-sexual violence offences last month.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution there were 14 victims of the 28 counts of non-sexual violence offences.

There were six incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 48-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 76-year-old father.

The accused person allegedly stabbed his father multiple times which resulted in his death.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 5-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused person allegedly wounded the child by hitting her back with a cane knife.

A 33-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 34-year-old de facto partner.

The accused person allegedly wounded the victim with a spade and the accused is also charged with breach of DVRO and breach of suspended sentence.

There was one incident where a 34-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm and attempted arson.

The accused person allegedly wounded his 39-year-old brother with a spade and attempted to set the brother’s house on fire.

A 25-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 48-year-old man.

The accused person allegedly punched and kicked the victim over a disagreement.

There was one incident where a 44-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his de facto partner.

The accused person was also charged with one count of aggravated burglary and criminal intimidation.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offences which consisted of house and shop break-ins, garage break-ins, and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The accused persons allegedly robbed a 14-year-old boy of his mobile phone.

A 31-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful cultivation and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The accused person allegedly cultivated 94 plants of cannabis sativa and was found in possession of 3068.3 grams of cannabis sativa.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

The accused person allegedly cultivated 347 plants of cannabis sativa.