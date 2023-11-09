17-year-old being questioned

A 17-year-old student is in police custody for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery in Koronivia earlier this week.

Divisional Police Commander East SSP Josua Vodo says the suspect is alleged to have assaulted a 65-year-old woman in her home before stealing assorted items valued at $900.

Vodo says the suspect was arrested this morning and with the consent of a parent, is being questioned at the Nakasi Police Station Video Recording Interview (VRI) room.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation continues.