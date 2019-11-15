16 people charged with sexual offences last month

16 people were charged with 28 counts of serious sexual offences last month.

Statistics from the Director of Public Prosecutions Office shows that one was a police officer who was charged with the sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman.

There were 17 victims of whom 13 victims were under the age of 18 years.

Six incidents were recorded where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

One incident of marital rape was recorded where a 39-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 30-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his two 8-year-old and 9-year-old nieces.

A 56-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused was also charged with one count of common assault.

A 61-year-old man was charged with two counts of the sexual assault of his 5-year-old granddaughter, however this matter was discontinued due to mistaken identity.

Another person is being investigated for the offence.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old niece.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and abduction with the intent to have carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl.

The accused and victim were in a relationship at the time of the incident.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape of an 11- year-old girl.

The accused was previously charged with 24 counts of sexual assault which were upgraded to rape charges after a review of the evidence.

A 30-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape, assault with intent to have carnal knowledge and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl and in another incident a 27- year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 15-year-old girl.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred after a drinking party.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted that she consented to sex.