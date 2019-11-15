FRA to carry out works on Oinafa Wharf

The Oinafa Wharf in Rotuma is expected to be reinstated in the next two weeks.

Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that its team will depart tonight and arrive on the island on Friday before repair works commence on the Oinafa Wharf.

Calls have been made to have the wharf relocated to the other side of the island of Motusa, however, FRA Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says there are no plans to have the wharf relocated as yet.

Article continues after advertisement

There are about 1600 people living on the island.

Meanwhile, Rotuma District Officer Etika Taukave has highlighted that flights are still operating to and from the island as Malhaha Airport was not damaged during the cyclone.