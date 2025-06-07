William to address Monaco forum in aid of world's oceans

[Source: BBC NEWS]

The Prince of Wales will travel to the South of France this weekend to call for more to be done to protect the world’s oceans.

In what his team describes as a “landmark speech” in Monaco on Sunday – World Oceans Day – he will address environmentalists and, crucially, investors, to urge them to work together to protect our oceans

Prince William will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum as founder of the Earthshot environmental prize, which looks for solutions to the world’s climate challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

The forum is the curtain-raiser to the UN Oceans Conference in Nice next week.

“The Prince of Wales feels passionately about action being taken to protect and restore our oceans,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the BBC. “Tomorrow, he’s going to be calling for swift, immediate global action. The time is now.”

Rising temperatures, pollution, and overfishing are causing huge damage to the world’s oceans and the communities that rely on them.

Events this weekend will look at the role oceans play in global trade, food security, and sustainable energy.

The meeting will be held at the Grimaldi Forum, an eye-catching steel and glass venue, named after Monaco’s own royal family.

Prince Albert II of Monaco is a supporter of many ocean projects and is a key player at the forum.

“This event will be more than a forum. It will provide a unique opportunity to bring together decision makers, finance professionals, philanthropists, NGOs and players from the private sector to turn ambition into action,” he says.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.