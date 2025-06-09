The Ba***ds Of Bollywood trends at number 1 on Netflix

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

As Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, launched on Netflix to unprecedented buzz, all eyes were on the audacious world he created and the characters within it.

Beyond the cameos and the meta humour, Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol, and the four young actors, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh, have quickly become the names everyone is talking about.

Trending at #1 on Netflix within hours of the series drop, their phones haven’t stopped buzzing, with social media being flooded with fan edits and hype.

Bobby Deol shares, “It’s wonderful to watch the industry I’ve been a part of for 30 years and my loving fans embrace the show as well as my character, Ajay Talvar. Aryan has captured the true spirit of cinema in a fun, quirky, and emotional way. The whole cast and team are on the receiving end of an outpouring of love from all corners of the world, and I’m truly feeling blessed.”

For Lakshya, who shoulders the show as Aasmaan Singh, it’s been nothing short of surreal.

“Since the release, it’s been an avalanche of love from calls to messages, with people reaching out from everywhere. It feels unreal. To have people connect with Aasmaan’s journey- whether it’s the action, the chaos, or the vulnerability- makes every bit of hard work and the journey to get here worth it,” he added, still processing the whirlwind.

Sahher Bambba, playing Karishma Talvar, has been winning hearts. “Karishma is a mix of sparkle and pizzazz, and for me, this role has truly been a dream opportunity.

The response has been overwhelming — people have written to me saying they love my performance, and as a newcomer, to receive so much warmth and appreciation for the grace I’ve brought to the character feels incredible. I’m honestly just deeply grateful.” Sahher shares.

And then there’s Raghav Juyal, who has taken the internet by storm, quickly emerging as the ultimate showstopper, with fans declaring ‘Puri show ek taraf aur Raghav bhai ek taraf,’ signalling Parvaiz’s on-screen moment with Emraan Hashmi. “Every other message I get says, ‘Parvaiz is the best friend we all wish we had.’ People are calling him the funniest part of the show, and the memes just keep coming. To also have my on-screen moment with Mr Hashmi be celebrated like it’s being, has been especially joyous,” he laughs.

Anya Singh as Sanya, the sharp, ambitious manager, has been praised for grounding the show. “I have enjoyed playing Sanya, crafted so effectively by Aryan.

The fact that the fans are seeing the inner workings of an industry they love through my character and enjoying her hustler and go-getter energy is quite sensational. Honestly, the love and messages feel too surreal,” Anya reflects.

If Aryan Khan’s debut has been about shaking up Bollywood with a bold new voice, this cast has been the force bringing his vision alive.

They have turned the show into more than just a cheeky take on Bollywood- they’ve made it personal, lovable, and unforgettable.

With fan edits trending, phones blowing up, and newfound stardom settling in, the cast, through their characters, have cemented what we’ve known all along – they are the Ba***ds of Bollywood, truly.

