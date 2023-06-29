Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy

Associated Press

June 29, 2023 12:01 pm

[ Source : AP News ]

Taylor Swift, best-supporting actor Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, “Elvis” star Austin Butler, “Nope’s” Keke Palmer and The Weeknd have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization behind the Oscars said Wednesday that it extended invitations to 398 individuals to join its ranks this year.

Among those invited are 22 Oscar winners and 76 nominees, like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” writer-director-producers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who must choose one of the three branches, as well as actors Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu and Kerry Condon.

A majority of this year’s invitees hail from countries outside of the U.S., including “RRR” actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr., “Holy Spider” star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, “Triangle of Sadness” breakout Dolly De Leon, “Shoplifters’” Sakura Ando, “Phantom Thread” star Vicky Kreips and “Decision to Leave’s” Park Hae-il. Other Hollywood actors on the list include Lashana Lynch, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Hader, Paul Reiser, Selma Blair and “The Goonies” actor Robert John Davi.

Article continues after advertisement

Those invited to join the director’s branch include Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick), Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Santiago Mitre (“Argentina, 1985”), Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Carlos López Estrada (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

Among the executive branch invitees are Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente and SXSW director emeritus Janet Pierson.

In the music branch, in addition to Swift who recently penned a song for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (“The Weeknd”), other notables include David Byrne, “RRR’s” M.M. Keeravaani and Son Lux’s Ryan Lott and Ian Chang.

Some directors were invited to other branches. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” director Dean Fleischer-Camp scored an invitation to the animation and short film branch, while “Aftersun’s” Charlotte Wells’ invitation was for the writer’s branch, which Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro was also invited to.

The academy has continued to make progress diversifying its ranks. Should all the invitees accept their invitations, the makeup of the Academy’s ranks will be 34% women, 18% from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities and 20% from non-U.S. countries.

Fiji should closely monitor fiscal risks: IMF

Qereqeretabua attends MSG Ministers meeting

Ministry sees 25% decline in business progress

WIN Convention outcomes announced

US Embassy marks Independence Day

PM provides hints on National Budget

All hands on deck to address challenges: Rabuka

Fuel and LPG prices to drop

Marketing Fiji tops budget submission for Tourism Fiji

Pacific Feminist Fund secures funding

Certified trainers important for region: Minister

Australian defence minister in Solomon Islands for security talks

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy

Presumed human remains returned to shore

Kamikamica back for Storm

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

Wagner mutineers included Russian convicts

Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg

Grayson Perry accepts knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Madonna postpones tour after stay in intensive care

As Russia teetered, the elite trembled

World Bank approves $700m for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Protesters burn Koran at Stockholm mosque

First time experience for Drua seven

Chua proud of team’s fighting spirit

Strong bond within the Fijiana team

Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will

Pieces of shattered Titanic submersible

US women's to receive courage award for equal pay fight

Biles to return to competition in August

Tourism Fiji moves into new HQ

OFC U-19 Women’s Championship quarter-finals confirmed

Fiji U-19 Women's team qualifies for quarters

Taiwan says it spots two Russian warships off its east coast

U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali set to end on June 30

Fijiana 15s prepares for Test match

Developing countries need to be compensated: Lal

Plans to remove provincial levy

High visitor numbers in 2018-2019 financial year

Basketball Fiji comes to life with major boost

Businessman bailed for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

Yalimaiwai stands out

Drug cultivators under police radar

Lehmann most influential women's player on Instagram ahead of World Cup

Partnering with youths important for economic recovery

Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

PALM Scheme workers encouraged

Ryan Seacrest to host US game show

Tourism Fiji moves into new HQ

Tabuya meets Australian counterpart

Tribute for late Taufa Vakatale

Russian missile strike hits restaurants in Ukrainian city

Musk will train if Las Vegas martial arts cage match takes hold

Well-deserved break for Fijiana

Lautoka expects tough outing against Nadroga

Expect changes in the budget says PM

PM welcomes Roko Ului

FCS addresses congestion at Labasa Corrections

FCOSS calls for innovative solutions

Wagner mutiny exposes risks for China's deep Russian ties

Minister commissions boat dock access

Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

Padres, Pirates bring prolonged slumps into series lid lifter

'Pizza' painting found in ancient Roman ruins of Pompeii

Over $200 billion likely stolen from U.S. COVID relief programs

Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan'

Increase in residential fires

US judge says Trump's NY criminal case likely belongs in state court

Rabuka launches Fiji Times 150th anniversary book

High hopes for a resurgence of cocoa farming

Need for open discussions and understanding

Ford to cut jobs in the US, Canada to trim costs

Harry's lawyer calls Piers Morgan's trial no-show 'fatal'

Officine Generale loosens classic styles

British actor confirmed dead after remains identified

Russian missiles hit crowded Kramatorsk

UN documents summary execution of 77 Ukrainian civilians

FCOSS urges government action to alleviate poverty

Players picked on merit: Raiwalui

TVET is not for failures: Lal

Draw enough for Young Kulas

LTA resources priority for budget: Ro Filipe

Western swimmers hope for the best

40 new cooperatives registered in 2018-2019

England's Bright says injury a blessing

More reliable infrastructure needed: Janif

Concerns over missing baggage

Efficient delivery of e-services vital: PS

Discrimination 'widespread' in English and Welsh cricket

Tabuya attends Australia Circular Economy Forum

Man shot dead in busy Sydney shopping area car park

BET Awards show honors Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner

Book Review: ‘White House by the Sea’ tells storied Kennedy tale through family’s compound

Regulatory environment hinders growth: Batiweti

RWC selection door still open

Commercial agriculture being touted

Kamikamica encourages support for women and youth

Eatery expands its reach in Labasa Town

Over $14 million for MSMEs in 2018-2019 fiscal year

GCC committee faces financial challenges

DFPL back this weekend

West Bank: US 'troubled' by Israeli settlement expansion plans

New complex to boost operation at Labasa Corrections Center

Samoa Edge Thriller to seal their place in knockout stages

Singh is new FCCC General Manager-Regulations

What to stream this week: ‘The Bachelorette,’ Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and ‘Jack Ryan’

Luis Castillo goes seven innings as Mariners top Nationals

Australia's Gardner battled finger injury in record-breaking blitz

Judge tells rapist he is a shame to society

Globalisation remains intact despite some setbacks - China Premier Li

Museum is renamed after cutting ties with Russia following Ukraine invasion

Cyclone-hit areas reel after Myanmar army blocks aid

Yannick Nézet-Séguin is remaking the Metropolitan Opera from the bottom up

Organ harvesting: Trafficked for his kidney and now forced into hiding

Diego Luna talks filming ‘Andor’ final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race

Rabuka promises action on Lau cargo rates

Cawanibuka and Rinakama for RWC campaign

PM to move a motion, FijiFirst against move

Fiji validates blueprint for new trade system

Reduce red tapes says bank

Vladimir Putin says Wagner mutiny leaders will be 'brought to justice'

Rekha continues to shine

New Caledonia make it three wins from three Tonga bow out

Vakatale passes away

Timely financial assistance for Basketball Fiji

Costume designer Patricia Field has never liked fashion rules

Police to accept allocation

Top court stops North Carolina school's skirt dress code for girls

Access to Parliament during budget announcement limited

Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Raiwalui trims Flying Fijians squad

Wagner mutiny: Prigozhin's soldiers rage while others cry conspiracy

Police make arrests for illicit drugs

Safety measures paramount: Radrodro

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Gender balance in the engineering sector is a concern

Much anticipation from national budget: Shandil

Much anticipation from national budget: Shandil

Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023

Republican threatens impeachment probe of attorney general over Biden's son

Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album ‘GUTS’ is coming in September

US Supreme Court dismisses clash over Trump hotel documents

At least three dead, after storms hit US Midwest, South

It is illegal, says Takayawa

Probe into Fijiana 15s pay promise

St Giles admission spikes: Dr Pandit

Next job for SGS U18

FCS hopes to address overcrowding issue

Sivo cited for dangerous contact

Ease of doing business needs to be considered: Batiweti

England won't change attacking approach, says Pope

BPO sector a game changer: Kamikamica

Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup

Fiji assures strengthening of cooperation with China

Geological Mapping Workshop to assist government

Workshops to address ease of doing business commence

LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco

As Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy, a vibrant black market collapses

Russian defence minister visits troops after Wagner Mutiny

FRU debt can be more than $3.5m: Mazey

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

Police force records more than 9,000 assault cases against women

Overseas based swimmers for Youth Games

Region faces alarming rates of gender-based violence

Japan protests Russia's declaring Sept 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

Government needs to maintain VAT exemptions: FCOSS

Belgian shot putter Boumkwo runs 100m hurdles to save team from disqualification

23 inmates to be part of Employment Expo

Salman Rushdie and Cheryl Strayed among endorsers of anti-censorship initiative

Woman unresponsive after gunshots heard at Sierra Leone opposition HQ

Fijian soldiers detained in Israel

BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop

Tourism earnings record progress

Women’s Club launch campaign to safeguard traditional practice

Polls shut in Guatemalan presidential election, run-off expected

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops

North Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

$1.5m loss for FRU’s 7s program

Remains found in California area where British actor disappeared

Millions devoted to airports and road upgrades

Private sector intends to improve labour market: Batiweti

Fund continues to support women academically

 Indonesia police probe drug regulators over cough syrup

International businesses seeking opportunities

MGM girls starts rugby development

Two more medals on final day of Special Olympics

Big opportunities in audio-visual industry

Glastonbury review: Guns N' Roses are sporadically brilliant, while Lana Del Rey is cut short

Police detain 50 after Pride march in Istanbul

FRU Trustees outline plan of action

Consultations on Legal Practitioners Act scheduled

Two Chinese nationals arrested for Fentanyl manufacturing

Villagers gain access to safe drinking water

Spice Girls: Mel C says all of her old group would like to play Glastonbury Festival next year

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Medical outreach for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group

Training to upskill fisher groups: Kamikamica

Saukuru commends youth graduates