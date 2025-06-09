Sweeney says silence not so golden over jeans ad furore

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has spoken out following the backlash to an American Eagle jeans advert she starred in and said her silence has “widened the divide”.

The US film star came under scrutiny following the launch of a “Great Jeans” advert that sparked a debate over race because of the use of “jeans” as a play on “genes”.

Some critics saw the wordplay as a nod to eugenics, the discredited theory that humans could be improved through selective breeding, but American Eagle has said the advert refers only to the company’s denim jeans.

“I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” Sweeney told US publication People.

“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand.

“I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.

“Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness.”

She said her stance in the past has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently realised her silence on this issue “has only widened the divide, not closed it”.

“So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.”

In the advert, from July, Sweeney said: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

In November, Sweeney faced further backlash following an interview with magazine GQ when she was asked if she wanted to respond to the criticism and said: “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

She added: “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Sweeney also said it felt “surreal” to have US President Donald Trump react to the advert.

In August, American Eagle said in an Instagram post: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way.

“Great jeans looks good on everyone.”

Sweeney, who rose to fame in HBO hit teen drama Euphoria, is currently promoting her upcoming film The Housemaid, adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel, and also starring Mamma Mia! actor Amanda Seyfried.

