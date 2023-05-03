'Some Like It Hot' leads 2023 Tony nominations

Ariana DeBose performs to close out the show at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S. [Source: Reuters Lifestyle]

Film-turned-musical “Some Like It Hot,” led the nominations announced Tuesday for the 2023 Tony Awards.

The highest honours in American theatre, followed by “& Juliet,” “New York, New York,” and “Shucked.”

Actress Ariana DeBose will again host the ceremony, scheduled for June 11 at New York City’s United Palace theater and airing live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Article continues after advertisement

Best new musical nominees were “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked” and “Some Like it Hot,” with “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods” among the productions earning nods for best musical revival.

Best new play nominees were “Ain’t No Mo’,” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham” and “Leopoldstadt” with August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” and Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” earning nominations for best revival of a play, among other productions.

The stage adaptation of the 1959 crime comedy film “Some Like It Hot,” opened on Broadway in December and topped the list with 13 nominations.