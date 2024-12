Snoop Dogg thrills the crowd in the bowl that bears his name

[Source: AP]

Snoop Dogg climbed to top step of the bandstand and raised his arms, setting off a roar from the crowd.

The marching bands fired up a version of “Who Am I,” the celebrity drum major grooving to the beat of his own tune.

Forget your mayo baths, edible Pop-Tarts or even a national championship.

Bowls don’t get much better than Snoop Dogg directing the halftime show of the game bearing his name.

“What an amazing experience,” Miami of Ohio coach Chuck Martin said.

Snoop Dogg has seemed to become omnipresent the past few years through a massive entertainment empire.

He’s a rapper first, but also a movie and TV actor, video game character, pitchman, record company owner, vintner and Gin & Juice salesman.

Snoop Dogg also has been involved in football for years; as a youth coach, guest analyst, with his own Snoop League for inner city youth in Southern California.

He followed Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski into the celebrity bowl sponsorship arena and, true to his brand, created quite a spectacle — along with NIL opportunities for the players — at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.