SNL re-airs Amy Poehler episode before new shows in December

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Saturday Night Live is taking a break after Turkey Day before serving fans a feast of star-stuffed new episodes.

Like last week, SNL is airing a rerun tonight ahead of closing out the year with an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests.

Tonight’s episode will be a rerun of the Oct. 11 installment hosted by SNL alum Amy Poehler with musical guest Role Model. It was the second episode of the season, and fell on the true 50th anniversary of the legendary NBC sketch show’s very first episode in 1975.

The Parks and Recreation star was also joined by both of her former “Weekend Update” co-anchors, Tina Fey and Seth Meyers, for a “joke-off” against current co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che.

SNL returns with its first of three new episodes next Saturday, Dec. 6, with fan-favorite Melissa McCarthy hosting for her sixth time. The Bridesmaids star is a rare host who is fronting the show without anything specific to promote since her next project, a series about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, does not yet have a release date.

McCarthy appeared in an episode last year to help induct Martin Short into the Five-Timers Club, but hasn’t hosted the show herself since 2017, for which she won an Emmy. She was nominated for an Emmy each of the four times she hosted before that.

The Oscar-nominated actress — who also previously played White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer several times on the show — will be joined by musical guest Dijon.

Following McCarthy, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery star Josh O’Connor will make his host debut on the Dec. 13 episode with musical guest Lily Allen playing songs from her recent David Harbour divorce album, West End Girl.

Finally, the last new SNL episode of 2025 will be Dec. 20 with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher. The Wicked: For Good star has hosted SNL twice before, including once doing double duty as her own musical guest, plus two additional stints doing just musical guest honors. Meanwhile, Cher has not been a musical guest since her Studio 8H debut in 1987, although she did perform at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in February.

Season 51 kicked off on Oct. 4 with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat. Other episodes have featured Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty, Miles Teller with musical guest Brandi Carlile, Nikki Glaser with Sombr, and Glen Powell with Olivia Dean.

This season saw the departures of five cast members: Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim; and the addition of five new featured players: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

