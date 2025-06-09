Sara Haines censored on The View after using profanity on air

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Sara Haines has once again been censored for using profanity during a live broadcast of The View, weeks after she said “f—” on the air when celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman revealed her ATM PIN on the show.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced Wednesday a Hot Topics discussion about President Donald Trump’s recent incendiary comments about the Somali people and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in the country.

“The White House is dealing with a whole bunch of stuff right now. A lot of problems. They’ve got a lot of problems,” the 70-year-old actress said at the top of the show. “Because You-Know-Who tried to clear things up in a cabinet meeting that covered a lot of issues. He also lashed out at some of his usual targets.”

The show then played a clip of Trump addressing the country, as he said, going “the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country,” before calling Omar “garbage.”

“When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country,” Trump said. His comments came after “Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist, published unsubstantiated allegations in a magazine called City Journal, citing unnamed sources, that money stolen from Minnesota programs has gone to al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked militant group that controls parts of Somalia,” per NPR.

When the clip ended, Goldberg told the audience that “it’s funny about bitching,” and that “people should always look in the mirror when they’re talking about it,” though her usage of the word was not censored.

After appearing to reference Rufo’s claims, Haines criticized Trump for “missing a win here” before she was censored on the air.

“They did uncover it, they are fixing it, this was a problem,” she said of ongoing issues in Minnesota. “But, because of how he talks about it, now it becomes, it’s all the Somalis, it’s everyone…” as the audio cut out while she spoke.

Haines continued, “He’s painting it all crap, when you could just look at facts and data,” before pausing to look toward producer Brian Teta to say, “Sorry, Brian! I think I was quoting him.”

In November, Haines dropped an F-bomb during a segment with Pearlman, a mentalist who reads energies to guess various information about his subjects. Haines said Pearlman had assured her before the broadcast that he would not reveal her personal ATM PIN on the show.

“The backstory that people don’t know is we were asked to meet with him 40 minutes prior to him being on the show. By the way, in all my years on any TV show, when a magician, illusionist, mentalist, whatever the people are, we’ve never had to pre-meet with anyone,” Haines later said to Teta on the show’s Behind the Table podcast. Teta said that it was not “professional” for Haines to have used the word “f—” in reaction to Pearlman’s alleged betrayal in the moment.

Still, Haines maintained that “I’ve never felt so violated on air, someone meeting with you and saying over and over, ‘Play with me here,’ kind of like, I’ll protect you.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.

