Sanjay Dutt invests in alcobev startup Cartel & Bros, expanding liquor portfolio in India

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has made an investment in Cartel & Bros, an alcobev (alcoholic beverage) startup aiming to import and retail a range of liquor brands in India.

The startup’s initial offering is Glenwalk, a blended Scotch whisky imported from Scotland. Future plans include introducing vodka, tequila, and single malt brands.

Mokksh Sani, one of the five partners of the venture and promoter of liquor retail chain Living Liquidz, revealed that the company has secured a factory lease in Scotland. The aim is to price the products affordably, making them accessible to a broader base of young consumers.

Despite the challenges associated with the regulated alcobev industry, including complex regulations, state-level taxation, and price controls, the team behind Cartel & Bros remains optimistic. Sani acknowledges that while regulations exist in every business, India’s young population is willing to experiment with alcoholic beverages. This optimism is bolstered by India’s status as one of the fastest-growing alcohol markets globally.

Recent data from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) indicates that India has surpassed France to become the UK’s largest Scotch whisky market in terms of volume. Import of Scotch whisky witnessed a significant 60% surge in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Coming back to Dutt, speaking of his professional front, the 63-year-old actor was last seen in Shamshera, which was released in 2022. He has an interesting line-up with a bunch of projects in his kitty including multi-starrer Baap. Besides this, he will be seen playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming flick Jawan, helmed by Atlee Kumar. The film is slated to release on September 7.