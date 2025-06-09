Randolph open to High Fidelity revival after Oscar win

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Even after five years and an Oscar win, Da’Vine Joy Randolph isn’t ready to say goodbye to High Fidelity.

The Academy Award-winner, who is currently making the rounds for her role in the sci-fi rom-com Eternity, recently addressed the possibility of reviving the sitcom during an interview with Rolling Stone. Asked if she’d be open to returning to the show after all these years, Randolph didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” she replied. “We all feel the same way. Zoë [Kravitz] and I talk about it all the time, like, ‘How can we figure this out? Give it back to the people,’ but really give it back to us, because we just really love it.”

The 2020 series, which offered a modernized, gender-swapped take on the John Cusack romantic comedy classic, lasted only a single season on Hulu before its abrupt cancellation. At the time, Randolph’s career was just beginning to pop on the heels of Dolemite Is My Name and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Within three years, she would snag an Academy Award for The Holdovers.

Though she already has her next few projects lined up, Randolph is open to the idea of once again playing snarky music seller Cherise. But that doesn’t mean she has no reservations at all.

“I’s a really tricky one, because you’re trying to recapture lightning in a bottle,” Randolph said of a potential second season. “Sometimes you have to just let things be what it is organically and trust in the process to find the next thing.”

High Fidelity, based on the 2000 film and Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, centers on Robyn “Rob” Brooks (Kravitz), a young music-obsessed record store owner in Brooklyn, as she reflects on the ups and downs of her previous failed relationships. Fans and critics alike praised the dramedy upon its debut, and since Hulu does not release traditional viewership figures, its cancellation came as a shock. It certainly didn’t help that the finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Rob making a major love-life decision.

In the five years since, Kravitz has often discussed her disappointment over the abrupt cancellation and said several times that she would love the opportunity to keep the series going.

Zoë Kravitz explains why ‘High Fidelity’ reopens the debate about Michael Jackson and Kanye West

“That’s where I really learned about producing and editing and writing, and man, I’m sad,” Kravitz told Elle earlier this year. “I keep on going back to Hulu and trying to get them to re-up it, but they won’t. They’re not interested.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Rolling Stone, Randolph recalled feeling the pressure of portraying a character previously embodied by Jack Black.

“I chose not to watch the movie because I am such an avid fan of Jack Black, and I did not want in any way for my performance to be tainted,” she shared. “I wanted it to authentically be me. But I definitely felt the pressure of, ‘Oh gosh, people are going to expect this thing because we’re doing a remake.'”

She added, “[The TV show] being so different, I think, helped High Fidelity be successful. But that’s rare. I often see [sequels] or remakes that happen 20 years later and think, ‘Do we need it?'”

