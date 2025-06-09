Prince William wishes Robert Irwin luck ahead of dance

Robert Irwin appeared shocked to receive a good luck call from Prince William. [Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

The Prince of Wales offered encouragement to Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin prior to the Australian’s performance on a US edition of Dancing With The Stars.

A 20th birthday episode of the show aired on Tuesday evening in the US, with William among a number of special faces making an appearance.

A pre-recorded clip showed Irwin, son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, and his dance partner Witney Carson receiving a Zoom call from the future king in the lead-up to their performance.

Irwin, 21, had to miss the ceremony due to his commitments with the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Irwin and Carson went on to receive a perfect score for their Foxtrot performance, which Irwin dedicated to his father.

The prince used last week’s Earthshot awards to hail the next generation of environmentalists.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, aims to recognise and scale up solutions to “repair” the planet, with five winners awarded one million pounds ($A2 million) each to develop their ideas.

