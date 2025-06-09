One of Them Days, Adolescence top 2026 Indie Spirit nods

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The 2026 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations have been announced, marking a major moment in the awards season ahead of the Oscars. Ira Sachs’ Peter Hujar’s Day leads the film categories with five nominations, including acting nods for Rebecca Hall and Ben Whishaw. Keke Palmer and SZA also earned recognition for their work in the hit comedy One of Them Days, which is nominated for Best First Feature.

On the TV side, Adolescence, Forever, and Mr. Loverman topped the nominations with four each. Notable acting nominees include Noah Wyle, Seth Rogen, and Ethan Hawke. Jason Momoa’s Chief of War won Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series, while The Long Walk team received the Robert Altman Award.

Some high-profile Oscar contenders were missing from the list due to the Indie Spirits’ $30 million budget cap, but several major awards hopefuls — including actors Rose Byrne and Joel Edgerton — still appeared. The awards have historically aligned with the Oscars, with three of the past five Best Feature winners matching the Academy’s Best Picture.

The nominations follow just one day after the New York Film Critics Circle named One Battle After Another its Best Film of 2025. Winners of the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced on 15 February 2026.

