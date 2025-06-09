One Battle After Another leads Bafta nominations

[Source: BBC]

Leonardo DiCaprio’s politically charged thriller One Battle After Another leads the field at this year’s Bafta Film Awards, with 14 nominations.

It is closely followed by vampire-horror Sinners, which has 13, Shakespeare drama Hamnet and table-tennis biopic Marty Supreme, which have 11 each.

Timothée Chalamet and Jessie Buckley, considered the Oscar frontrunners in the lead acting categories, repeat their nominations at the Baftas.

Other stars to be recognised include two actors who were notably absent from the Oscar nominations – Chase Infiniti and Paul Mescal.

That could be partly because the Baftas have more slots available – many categories have six spots compared with the five at the Oscars.

The Baftas also have additional categories dedicated to recognising UK talent – outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

I Swear, Pillion, H is for Hawk and The Ballad of Wallis Island are among the British films which are recognised in Bafta’s shortlists.

“It is thrilling to see British indie films and debuts in the company of blockbusters that have taken the world by storm,” said Bafta chair Sara Putt.

“We hope the public enjoy watching these films as much as our 8,300 BAFTA film voters have.”

Although several films have performed well with Bafta, none has equalled the Bafta record of 16 nominations that was achieved by 1982’s Gandhi.

Actor and TV presenter Alan Cumming will host the Bafta Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February.

There are four actors who were nominated at the Oscars who have missed out at the Baftas.

They are Amy Madigan (Weapons), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) and Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value) – the latter two had not even been longlisted by Bafta.

In contrast, there are other actors who missed out at the Oscars but have been nominated at the Baftas, including Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) and Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme).

There are also more British nominees in Bafta’s acting categories, such as Robert Aramayo and Peter Mullan (I Swear), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island) and Emily Watson (Hamnet), while Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku repeats her Oscar nomination.

Wicked: For Good might have been shut out at the Oscars, but it manages two nominations at the Baftas, for costume design and make-up and hair.

Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent has two nominations – half the number it received at the Oscars, where it got into major categories including best actor and best picture.

Other nominees include Frankenstein, a new take on the famous story about a mad professor and the creature he creates, and Sentimental Value, an emotive family drama about two daughters who reconnect with their estranged father.

The director category, meanwhile, features the same five nominees as the Oscars, but the additional slot available at Bafta means that Yorgos Lanthimos also makes it in for conspiracy theory drama Bugonia.

Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1 received three Bafta nominations in technical categories, but failed to repeat its surprise inclusion in the best picture category at the Oscars.

Perhaps the most notable omission is KPop Demon Hunters – the Netflix smash that was the biggest viral film hit of last year.

It was ineligible for the Bafta longlists as it opened straight to Netflix in the UK without a preceding theatrical run (although a singalong version was released in cinemas later).

