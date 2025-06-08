Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Sir David Attenborough has told Prince William he is “appalled” by the damage certain fishing methods are wreaking on the world’s oceans.

The Prince of Wales interviewed the TV naturalist ahead of a key UN Oceans conference, which kicks off on Monday.

The world’s countries are gathering for the first time in three years to discuss how to better protect the oceans, which are facing growing threats from plastic pollution, climate change and over-exploitation.

The UN’s key aim is to get the High Seas Treaty – an agreement signed two years ago to put 30% of the ocean into protected areas – ratified by 60 countries to bring it into force.

“What we have done to the deep ocean floor is just unspeakably awful,” said Sir David.

“If you did anything remotely like it on land, everybody would be up in arms,” he said in the interview released on Saturday. It was conducted at the premiere of his new documentary, Ocean, last month.

The documentary draws attention to the potential damage from some fishing practices, like bottom trawling, to marine life and the ability of the ocean to lock up planet-warming carbon.

Governments, charities, and scientists will come together at the UN Oceans Conference (UNOC) in Nice to try and agree on how to accelerate action on the issues most affecting the world’s seas.

Sir David said he hopes the leaders gathering for the UN conference will “realise how much the oceans matter to all of us, the citizens of the world”.

