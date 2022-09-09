Music award ceremony postponed after the Queen's death

[Source: BBC]

The Mercury Music Prize ceremony in London has been postponed following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The nominees had already arrived and rehearsed for the show, which was due to be screened on BBC Four, when news of the monarch’s death was announced.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time,” organisers said in a statement.

Article continues after advertisement

An announcement about a future date will be made “as soon as we are able”.

Thursday night’s Proms concert at the Royal Albert Hall was also curtailed as a mark of respect.

Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3, took to the stage to announce the Queen’s death shortly after 19:30 BST.

The Philadelphia Orchestra then played the National Anthem and Elgar’s Nimrod, before the concert drew to a premature close.

The Royal Box remained empty and the curtain behind the seats was closed as a mark of respect.