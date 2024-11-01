Moana 2 hits Cinemas soon

[Source: ABC News]

Moana will soon set sail across the ocean again, and Disney has engaged cultural consultants to ensure her latest journey stays true to the traditions and stories of the Pacific.

Lāina Kanoa-Wong, a cultural consultant from O’ahu and a key support member of the Oceanic Cultural Trust, and Kalikolehua Hurley, who was born in Kapālama, Honolulu in O’ahu, are both actively involved, helping ensure that Pacific Island cultures are accurately portrayed.

Ms Hurley said the team drew inspiration from the rich cultural history and traditions of the Pacific.

They worked closely with anthropologists to trace the origins of Pacific peoples from 2,000 years ago, and the research helped shape the story, providing a foundation for how they approached the cultural elements of the film.

She said the team “worked really hard to find the specificity but also the resonance among all of our communities”, an approach that reflected the shared cultural heritage across the Pacific.

Lāina Kanoa-Wong said attention to detail was critical in the process.

He said working with the Trust helped weave together elements that honoured the diverse Pacific Island communities, and spoke of the importance of finding those “little things” that connected the Pacific, much like the ocean itself.

The Oceanic Cultural Trust and its consultants were key in the collaborative process across the Pacific cultures. Members are experts in anthropology, linguistics, history, language, cultural practices and voyaging.

The team worked together during key milestones in the film’s development, ensuring each voice was heard.

The Trust’s collective effort helped fine-tune the story, ensuring the cultural nuances were accurately depicted.

For instance, Maui’s fish hook, a symbol deeply rooted in many Pacific Islander cultures, is particularly significant, Mr Kanoa-Wong said.

The hook, which pulls up islands in Polynesian mythology, serves as a metaphor for the collaborative process behind the film.

Just as the hook unites and elevates the islands, it also symbolises the unity and collective effort of the team in creating a story that elevates the cultures they represent.