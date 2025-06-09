Michael B Jordan upends Oscars race as Sinners wins big at Actor Awards

[Source: BBC]

US actor Michael B Jordan has scored a surprise win at the Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, giving him a surge of momentum in the final weeks before the Oscars.

He was named best actor for his role in vampire horror Sinners, which also scored the top prize of the night – best ensemble cast.

“I don’t even know where to begin, I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Jordan said in his speech, adding that he felt “so honoured and privileged” to have been nominated.

Accepting the best ensemble prize, his co-star Delroy Lindo said making Sinners had been an “incredible journey”, adding: “Every single day we brought ourselves, our hearts, our souls, to this endeavour.”

Lindo said: “To be recognised by you all, ‘thank you’ does not come anywhere near to encompassing what we feel, the gratitude.”

The awards for Sinners came a week after the Bafta Film Awards, where Jordan and Lindo were praised for their composure after Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson involuntarily shouted a racial slur while the pair were on stage.

Other winners at the Actor Awards included Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), as well as a surprise supporting actress victory for Amy Madigan (Weapons) and a posthumous win for Catherine O’Hara (The Studio).

In his acceptance speech, Jordan paid tribute to his mother Donna, who he has been bringing to events as his guest throughout awards season, for supporting his acting career from a young age.

“Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Harlem tunnel, when we were looking for gas money, parking spaces,” he said.

Jordan also thanked Sinners director Ryan Coogler and his co-stars, commenting: “Everybody that had something to do with this movie, you gave us your time and your talents and vulnerability and allowed me to do my best work.”

