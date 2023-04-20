Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion addresses being shot by Lanez for the ‘final time’ in new essay Share April 20, 2023 9:36 am

[Source: CNN Entertainment] >Megan Thee Stallion is moving forward.

The “Savage” rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, published an essay on Tuesday for Elle Magazine in which she detailed her healing journey after she was shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez in July of 2020.

She described how she not only survived being shot by a friend she thought she could trust but how she also overcame the “public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Pete accused Lanez of shooting her after she exited a vehicle they had been riding in following an argument in the summer of 2020. Lanez was charged with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

In December, Pete testified during the trial and a Los Angeles jury ultimately found Lanez guilty, convicting him on all three counts.

The guilty verdict was more than just vindication for her, she wrote this week – “it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

Pete also described putting up a public front amid a private struggle that affected every area of her life – including her music.

Pete said that she still struggles with anxiety but is in a “happier place” now thanks to journaling, praying, and establishing boundaries with those she lets into her life. She is also working on new music.

The Grammy-winning rapper does not plan to speak publicly about the incident any further, saying that her purpose with the moving essay was to “change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”