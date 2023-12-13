Maná drummer Alex González shares big plans for 2024, including playing London for the first time

[Source: AP]

During a career than spans over four decades, Grammy-winning Mexican rockers Maná have toured the world, yet for some reason never played London.

That all changes next July when the foursome plays the OVO Arena Wembley, and drummer Alex González says the band is “freaking out.”

“We grew up influenced by so many English bands that it was always a dream for us to play in London,” González said. He hopes that bringing Mexican rock to England leads to a long relationship with fans.

Started in 1982, the Mexican rock quartet from Sombrero Verde has been compared to The Police, and Gonzalez says they’re big fans of Sting and Co.

And while audiences can expect to hear classic tunes such as “Rayando el Sol” and “Oye Mi Amor,” there won’t be any new music just yet. The band hasn’t added much in that department since their last studio album, “Cama Incendiada” in 2015. But that will change when they get back into the studio late next year.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, González shared a timetable on the band’s next album, spoke on the state of regional Mexican music and called Beatles drummer Ringo Starr an inspiration.