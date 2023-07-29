Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Kylie Minogue has announced a residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, with tickets going on sale early next month.

The Australian singer broke the news on social media, writing on Instagram: “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency.”

Minogue, 55, will be the first performer to headline at the Voltaire venue, which is set to open in November. The three-month stint will be her first in Vegas.

According to the Venetian’s website, the new venue – which seats just 1,000 people – will provide a unique setting “blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue.”

Revealing the star’s upcoming stint of performances on its website, the Venetian said: “The venue’s opening on November 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon’s first Vegas Residency where she will perform tracks from her highly anticipated release ‘Tension,’ alongside many of her greatest hits including ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ and ‘All The Lovers.’”

In a quote on the site, Minogue said: “The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album ‘Tension’ is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Minogue is the latest big name star to take on a residency in Vegas, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga and Adele.

Earlier this year, Minogue had a hit with “Padam Padam,” the lead single from her upcoming 16th album.

Seven of the 11 songs on “Tension” were produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.