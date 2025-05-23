Kneecap's surprise gig after terror charge

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Irish language hip-hop group Kneecap have performed in central London a day after one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was pictured outside the 100 Club in Oxford Street on Thursday evening, after the band announced their surprise gig.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh was charged by the Metropolitan Police after an incident on 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, where he allegedly displayed a flag in support of the proscribed organisation Hezbollah.

Kneecap said they have never supported Hamas or Hezbollah and would not incite violence against any individual.

They said the video in question had been taken out of context.

Metropolitan Police officers were pictured outside the Oxford Street event, which the band said on X had sold out in 90 seconds.

The group from Belfast, who rap in the Irish language, said they would perform at the 100 Club on Oxford Street ahead of their headline slot at the Wide Awake Festival in Brockwell Park, south London, on Friday night.

In a post to social media, they said: “London. We’re back. See you at The 100 Club tonight – tickets on sale in one hour at 4 pm.”

The venue confirmed the gig in a social media post and said doors to the event opened at 19:30 BST.

In a statement, the Met Police said a “policing plan” was in place for the gig to “ensure it passes off safely“.

“This is primarily in terms of managing visitors to the venue for what we understand is a spontaneous and sold-out event,” they said.

“There have been no issues or arrests.”

Mr Ó hAnnaidh had been charged by postal requisition and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18, the force previously said.

In a statement posted on social media, Kneecap said: “We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.”

